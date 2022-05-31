BLUEFIELD – A search was continuing Tuesday for a suspect in the fatal Monday night shooting death of a Bluefield resident.
Tony Green, 45, of Bluefield was shot once in the chest at the intersection of Pulaski Street and Peck Street in Bluefield, according to Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
Green was on foot when he was shot about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Adams said. He passed away about midnight at the Bluefield Emergency Room, Princeton Community Hospital.
A search for a suspect was underway, Adams said. The shooting was not a drive-by incident.
No motive had been released, but Adams stated the shooting was not random.
The case is still under investigation.