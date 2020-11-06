One dead after fiery crash in Mercer County

PRINCETON — One person died Friday after a fiery single-vehicle crash along Littlesburg Road in Mercer County.
According to Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, one fatality has been confirmed at the site of the crash. Sommers said the vehicle crashed and burned.
The fire consumed the vehicle.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Alpine Road at Littlesburg Road.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday.
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and Bluefield Rescue Squad is on the scene.