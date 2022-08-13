The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be the setting for the annual Mass of the Feast of the Assumption on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. with an ice cream social on the grounds following the Mass.
The Church will be open at 4 p.m. for tours of the building which was constructed as early as 1839. The public is invited.
Father James Conyers, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo in White Sulphur Springs and St. Catherine of Siena of Ronceverte, will officiate with other priests from nearby Virginia and as afar away as the Diocese of Raleigh, NC. are expected to assist.
Music for the Mass will be provided by the “Hymns and Hers” the choir of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Ronceverte.
The church served as a family church for the late Gov. John Floyd of Virginia whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, DC, and Richmond, Va., and converted to the Catholic religion, along with their mother.
The Floyd family extended their participation in the Catholic religion to Wytheville, Va., among other parts of the south.
Priests serving Sweet Springs in the 1800’s also rode horseback to outlying areas as far away as Summersville, Lewisburg and southwestern Virginia, establishing outpost churches in each area.
The church was built of brick by the slaves on the Lynnside Plantation, owned by the Lewis and Floyd family. The slaves also attended Mass in the Church.
For additional information on the Aug. 15 tours, Mass and Ice cream social, call the office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley 304-536-1813 or the Greenbrier Valley Council 8689 Knights of Columbus 304-645-1373.
