Old-time band to play in Lewisburg

lewisburg — The popular Long Point String Band, an old-time acoustic “neo-traditional” outfit from southern West Virginia, will play the Ivy Terrace in Lewisburg this coming Thursday.
Blending the authenticity of old-time mountain music with the flare of bluegrass, the band regularly plays musical selections from West Virginia old-time and bluegrass pioneers.
The group consists of the virtuosic stylings of Hunter Walker, Brian C. Bell, Lewis Prichard and Lars Swanson. Occasionally, the group welcomes the guest support of Phillip Perry, Barbara Rosner and Robert “Doc” Davis.
Most recently, the LPSB was honored to take home the first-place blue ribbon in the Old-Time Band category at the 2017 Tazewell Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddler’s Convention.
Hunter Walker is a multi-instrumentalist, champion mountain dulcimer and clawhammer banjo player. Hunter is a native Appalachian who became enamored with old-time music at an early age. His love and perseverance of the music has garnered him some prestigious awards, including four-time West Virginia state mountain dulcimer champion, three-time Galax Old-Fiddlers Convention mountain-dulcimer champion, Mid-Eastern regional mountain dulcimer champion, and numerous others.
He is also a decorated clawhammer banjo player having won numerous awards, recently taking the first-place blue ribbon in the old-time banjo category at the 2017 Tazewell Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention.
Brian Bell is also a native Appalachian, who has cut his teeth on the bluegrass circuits over the last several years. He performed as a cornerstone member of prominent regional bluegrass bands for over 10 years, having played well over a thousand shows and produced and played on numerous recordings. Bell is a first-call veteran guitar player whose rhythmic capabilities are sought after by respected figures in the bluegrass and, now, old-time music genres.
Lewis Prichard started playing guitar at age 8 and mandolin at 15. He grew up in a musical family and is originally from Charleston. Prichard played in old-time and bluegrass bands while in college and later played in the Virginia bands Mando Mafia and Wildgrass. Prichard learned to play the fiddle when he was in his twenties, a time when he also traveled extensively in Colorado and Norway playing acoustic music. Today Prichard lives in Beckley and offers his virtuosity on fiddle and mandolin in the bands Planetary Boardwalk, Greenhouse and now Long Point String Band.
Lars Swanson is an upright bassist from Beckley, too. He is a favored session and performing musician in various bands in southern West Virginia and the tri-state area. He currently studies Jazz Double Bass at Marshall University. Swanson has played recitals with many prevalent jazz pedagogues and frequently performs with the Marshall University Jazz faculty group, as well as the Huntington Symphony.
The band released its debut, self-titled album in 2016 – a collection of old-time, Appalachian tunes and band / festival favorites. Guest musicians who appeared on their debut album include Barbara Rosner (upright bass), Cat Deck (bass guitar) and Jason Lockart (percussion).
The album release has been met with success and positive feedback from top musicians of the genre.
The band will take to the Terrace outside Carnegie Hall on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public and alcohol-free.
