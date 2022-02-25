ATHENS, OHIO — More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
The dean’s list includes the following students from this region:
l College of Arts and Sciences student Charlie Tolson of Lewisburg.
l College of Fine Arts student Blaine Yates of Frankford.
Students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.