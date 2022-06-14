An Ohio man was sentenced Monday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 30, 2016, Donald Ray Jackson, 38, of Columbus, assisted in the sale of what was purported to be heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. A forensic chemist who analyzed the substance subsequently found it to contain a mixture of both heroin and fentanyl.