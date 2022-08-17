An Ohio man pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Scott Edward Snook, 47, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, admitted to possessing a HiPoint, Model C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Charleston on August 3, 2020. Snook further admitted to possessing a .22-caliber rifle that had been modified to be less than 26 inches in length on that date.
Snook was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver heroin in Kanawha County Circuit Court in November 2017.
Snook is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
