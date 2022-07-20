Antwan Lamar Sherrod, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the court’s records, on October 1, 2019, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Ninth Avenue residence in Huntington. They encountered Sherrod in the residence with a Springfield Armory XDS 9mm pistol next to him on a couch.
As a felon, Sherrod is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Sherrod is scheduled to be sentenced on October 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
