An Ohio man drowned while whitewater rafting on the Gauley River in Fayette County Monday, according to the National Park Service.
Authorities said the incident happened during a commercial rafting trip on the Lower Gauley in an area known as the Lower Staircase.
The man has been identified as John David Catoe, 46, who was active duty in the U.S. Air Force, according to the state Division of Natural Resources, which is handling the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.