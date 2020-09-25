An Ohio pair who refused to stop for local police while transporting drugs were sentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court on Friday, Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Mauzy reported.
Cori Wolfe, 32, of Midvale, Ohio, and Shauna Caldwell, 24, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, were in a vehicle in Fayette County on Nov. 26, 2019. When police tried to pull over the vehicle for having defective equipment, Wolfe refused to stop.
Instead, he opted to lead police on a chase along U.S. 19, in Oak Hill city limits and out toward Appalachian Drive.
He rammed an Oak Hill Police Department cruiser twice, Mauzy said.
Officers apprehended the pair near Appalachian Drive near Fayetteville. The pair had gotten out of the car to run, but police captured them and arrested them on charges related to the chase and to drug possession.
Caldwell's backpack contained a "substantial amount of methamphetamine, cash and other evidence of drug distribution," Mauzy reported.
Both entered guilty pleas on Aug. 7.
On Friday, Wolfe was sentenced to one to five years for felony fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, one to 10 years for felony destruction of property and 12 months in jail for battery on a police officer, a misdemeanor.
He was also fined and ordered to pay restitution for the damaged cruiser.
Caldwell was sentenced to one to five years for the felony offense of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and 12 months in jail for fleeling from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor.