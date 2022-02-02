OAK HILL — A class of Oak Hill High School students is taking the lead in emergency preparedness at the school.
According to Kim Cortines, aerospace engineering CTE instructor at Oak Hill High, a total of 52 members of the aerospace engineering CTE (Career Technical Education) program at the school have already received training from Fayette County Sheriff's Department Lt. Jess McMullen on ALERRT Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. The remaining 20 class members will receive the training on Feb. 8.
After receiving the ALERRT training, 11th- and 12th-grade students requested to take their participation in the crisis readiness student team a little further with CPR and Stop the Bleed training, Cortines said. Training in those areas will be conducted Feb. 22-24 by senior students from the Fayette Institute of Technology's health sciences education program (instructor Annette Ashley and Principal Robert Keaton).
That will result in the students having three certifications by Feb. 24, Cortines pointed out.
"Once those juniors and seniors sat in that training, they really started thinking about it and they asked for Stop the Bleed and CPR," Cortines said. Keaton, the FIT principal, replied immediately to a communication from Cortines and told her the FIT students could be of assistance with the last two portions of the training. "I love the collaboration between Lt. McMullen, FIT and OHHS," Cortines said. "It is beneficial to students."
Sprinkling in some underclassmen, a total of 72 students will eventually be exposed to all three types of safety preparedness training. "We think it would be a great program to keep in our schools because that (creates) more people in the building to have those three trainings and knowledge in case anything ever happens."
"Close to my heart, I love all these kids in this building, and the more we have to be ready for something we hope never happens, the better," Cortines stressed.
Jessica Dial, one of the FIT health sciences education students who will administer the CPR and Stop the Bleed tests, said she and her classmates started the first part of their training last year and finished their certification at the beginning of this school year. "First aid and CPR is very important, especially because we are the medical class at the Vo-Tech," Dial said. "It was one of the first things we started doing. You never know when an accident's going to happen, and knowing what to do is helpful."
Training at times was difficult, she said, but "when you're willing, it's easier."
Elijah Strickland, one of the aerospace engineering CTE students poised to undertake the training, said, "You never know when stuff's going to happen; we've got to be prepared. If there's nobody that knows what they're doing, you're kind of out there by yourself. In an emergency scenario, it's nice to have a group of people that knows what they're doing.
"We just pray it (a school emergency) doesn't happen here; we just want to be prepared if a disaster or whatever were to occur here.
"I'm really excited, because it's not just something for school," he added. "It's something that if you're out in the real world and something happens, you're prepared out there, too. It's nice to have with you for the rest of your life."
Cortines says the intention of having a team is not to take responsibility away from staff, but to have additional knowledge and training in place in the building should a violent event occur.
Making sure there are enough supplies to carry out the program in the future is a key component moving forward, Cortines said. "We have a bag of supplies for a mass event like that in the office, and Lt. McMullen has one, but we are trying to get more supplies."
Local organizations, churches and others have indicated their willingness to help, she said. "If we have supplies in the building before EMS gets here, we can help ourselves."
Cortines said the goal is to have an abundance of first aid and Stop the Bleed supplies throughout the school building at all times. Ideally, supplies will be placed in each of the four main hallways, gym, library, office/cafeteria and ninth-grade wing. To that end, donations and/or supplies are still being accepted. To contribute, contact Principal Katie Hayes or Mechele Rutter at OHHS at 304-469-3551. The mailing address is 350 W. Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
