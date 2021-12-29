Former state senator Sue Cline, 75, was found dead in her home in Brenton on Wednesday. No other details have been made available.
Cline was first appointed to the West Virginia Senate Jan. 22, 2016, after a legal dispute over who would fill the District 9 seat left by the resignation of Daniel Hall, who was elected as a Democrat then switched to Republican. The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled 3-1 that the GOP was responsible for recommending possible appointees, and Cline was selected by Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin to fill the unexpired term.
Cline was then elected to the seat later that same year as the senator from Wyoming County.
She was defeated in the 2020 primary election by David “Bugs” Stover, R-Wyoming.
“I've known Sue since I was in junior high,” Stover recalled. “She worked at Twin Falls State Park as the desk clerk when I was working there in my teens.
“She was a dedicated state senator and was still working for the community at every opportunity,” he emphasized.
Several county and state officials also reacted to the news.
“I am very saddened to hear of this tragic news,” said Jewell Aguilar, Wyoming County clerk. “My heartfelt prayers go out to her family.”
“It's a sad day in Wyoming County,” emphasized Jason Mullins, county commission president. “Sue was a good person who worked hard promoting Wyoming County. She will be missed.”
“I was shocked to learn this morning of the passing of former Senator Sue Cline,” said Senate President Craig Blair. “Sue was one of the most dedicated members I have ever served with in the West Virginia Legislature. She was a fighter and a tireless advocate for the families of her district. Her love of her state and her country were second to none.
“My thoughts and prayers are with her family as they remember and celebrate her life in the coming days,” Blair said.
“From the moment she arrived to the West Virginia Senate, Sue Cline poured her heart and soul into her service,” added Bill Cole, a former Senate president. “Her kind heart and her strong sense of community guided her in every way. She was a valuable part of a team that helped to change West Virginia. Sue will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to know her, and my prayers are with her family and friends during this time.”
“Sue Cline embodied and personified the true essence of a dedicated public servant,” noted Mitch Carmichael, also a former Senate president while Cline served in the Legislature. “She represented the citizens of Wyoming, Raleigh, and McDowell counties with fever, passion, and love. Her contributions to progress and opportunity in West Virginia were total and complete. Her most endearing trait was an enthusiastic yet quiet faith in God. It is her faith that gives comfort to all who loved and respected Senator Cline that she is now with her heavenly Father.”
“I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. “On behalf of our Democratic caucus, we express our sincere condolences to Sue’s family, friends, and colleagues.
“I served with Sue for three years and enjoyed getting to know her. She was straightforward, passionate about helping southern West Virginia, and immensely proud of her family. We worked together on a flood relief issue a few years ago, and I saw what a fierce advocate she was for her region. She will be missed, and we thank God for her service to the state of West Virginia,” Baldwin said.
“I was shocked and saddened this morning to hear of the passing of Senator Sue Cline,” Riley Moore, state treasurer, said. “Having served with her in the Legislature, I knew Sue to be a fierce advocate for conservative principles and the people of West Virginia. She devoted her heart and soul to fighting for the people of her district.
“Mina and I send our thoughts and prayers to Sue’s family, friends and colleagues as we all mourn her loss,” Moore said.
Cline is survived by two children.