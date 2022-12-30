Following last weekend’s winter storm, Raleigh County’s water crisis is slowly improving. However, unknown water leaks from broken pipes remain a concern as restoration efforts continue.
During the Raleigh County EOC’s Friday update, Jonathan Stanley of Beckley Water Company stated that Sophia, Midway and Fitzpatrick are “really struggling” due to lack of water in their local tank.
Stanley added that water conservation efforts would help re-pressurize the system and refill water tanks, but there is still an issue with customers throughout the county who are not conserving water.
Shane Bragg, general manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District (PSD), said that it’s “disturbing” to see residents washing their cars while his crews are out looking for water leaks.
“It’s really tough for those customers that have been fortunate enough to not have lost water to understand what everyone else is going through,” Bragg noted. “Please take into consideration everyone in the county.”
Additionally, he said that it will take some time to get water to the Egeria Road area because every valve must be repressurized.
“We can’t just turn it on and leave,” Bragg said. “We don’t have the water to spare as we all know. So, I would ask everybody to be patient. It’s on its way. We are working on it.”
He said the Coal City plant is currently stable in large part because leaks are being located and water is being shut off to those locations. One leak, which has been shut off, resulted in the loss of 49,000 gallons in one day.
Bragg said that as a result of this stabilization, the Coal City plant should soon be able to provide those in Sophia with additional water.
“It’s going to take time, but we are going to do our best to get every gallon we can from Coal City to Sophia,” he stated.
Jerry Farley, manager of the Cool Ridge/Flat Top PSD, which services those in Shady Spring, Cool Ridge, Ghent, Flat Top and Jumping Branch, stated that all customers should now have water unless they were shut off due to a water leak.
Farley added they are still looking for leaks along the system, but are beginning to send water to the Egeria Road area. He also said he hopes that water will start flowing to the Odd/Westview area by Friday evening.
Lastly, Farley said there is about 6 feet of water in the Ghent tank, which services people in the Winterplace area.
Mayor Kenneth Allen of Lester stated that only four of their customers are without water after being shut off due to severe leaks. As of Friday, there was 11 feet of water in their tanks.
“Right now, we are doing well,” Allen said, noting that his town would be able to assist with filling emergency services water tankers and support a temporary shower trailer for local residents should one become available.
“Those people that are out of water right now, which are the people on Route 3 – Glen Daniel and so forth – we are the people that get kind of left out sometimes,” Allen continued. “So, we need to do something to help those people.”
City of Beckley treasurer and CFO Billie Trump stated that city officials are looking for water leaks throughout the city.
“There was a big leak at the Intermodal Gateway,” Trump stated. “We have identified that, and it has been shut down. We did have problems at Black Knight which have been managed. There was a problem at the theater which has been managed as well as problems at Maxwell Hill.”
Raleigh County Emergency Services Director John Zilinski stated that it’s important for both residential and business customers to look for water leaks and report them as soon as possible.
He said that Raleigh County Schools officials should look for possible leaks at their buildings before school begins next week.
A Christmas Eve water leak at Shady Spring Middle School has been addressed, according to Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and chief of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.
Additionally, officials stated that some water customers in the Prosperity area are still without water, but flow rate is improving.
For those who need water, the 911 center is still fielding calls and will continue to do so throughout the holiday weekend, Zilinski stated.
The Trap Hill Fire Department will have water available at the water buffalo on Friday evening. The water is non-potable and residents must bring their own container, he said. Local fire departments and members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are distributing water as needed.
