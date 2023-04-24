INSTITUTE, W.Va. – A project that has been in the works for around six years now, the methanol manufacturing facility in Kanawha County is finally complete, and it’s the first of its kind to get established in the Mountain State.
Gov. Jim Justice, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, and other West Virginia and U.S representatives joined officials from KKCG, a Czech Republic and Switzerland-based investment and innovation company, to recognize the official opening of US Methanol in Institute Monday.
