Officers recognized for saving toddler's life

Two lieutenants with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office were honored Tuesday during a Raleigh County Commission meeting after their quick thinking and courageous efforts saved the life of a toddler who accidentally overdosed in April.
“They’re heroes,” said Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter. “They won't say it, but God put them in the right place at the right time and they took action.”
During the commission meeting, Lt. Benny Halstead and Lt. William Killen received a Recognition Award from the county as well as a Meritorious Award from the sheriff’s office for the actions they took to save the life of a 14-month-old child who overdosed on April 12 in Daniels.
Halstead said it was truly “an act of God” that he and Killen were not only together when this happened but also that they were so close to the location when the call came in that they could respond quickly.
“Usually, we're in different parts of the county doing different things,” Halstead said. “We met up to exchange some information before the end of shift for him and just happened to be a quarter mile from where it started, and was able to get there real fast.”
Halstead said the overdose was an accident and the toddler’s parents, who were under the influence of drugs, “lost their judgment on where would be a safe place to keep their materials and stuff and the toddler got into it.”
In describing the incident to commissioners, Van Meter said Halstead and Killen arrived at the site of the toddler's overdose in Daniels prior to Emergency Medical Services and ended up transporting the toddler to the hospital so the child could receive care faster.
Van Meter said they were able to revive the toddler while in the cruiser.
Halstead, who has served with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, said he had only one thing on his mind while responding to the scene.
“As a father of three myself, only thing I could think of was to get this baby some help,” he said. “That was it.”
Killen said he doesn’t remember much going through his mind during the incident; he just knew they had to act — and act quickly.
“I don't really know what was going through my mind; we just act,” he said. “We're trained to act, and we do. We responded and you know, unfortunately we see this quite often, not with a toddler. But we just done what we were trained to do and acted and saved the life of the toddler.”
While many would agree with Van Meter, who called the act heroic and the men heroes, Killen's response to Van Meter’s words was simply to say that they were doing their jobs.
“We’re not heroes. We just do what we do,” Killen said.