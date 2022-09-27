Officers injured in Oak Hill incident

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday evening to an incident on Lochgelly Road in Oak Hill, near the U.S. 19 highway ramp.
Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman told WVNS-TV that officers engaged in a brief vehicle pursuit. Once the pursuit ended, a fight ensued between officers and the suspect, the TV station reported.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley was among those on the scene Tuesday. He said the suspect, who was still at large at around 8 p.m., threw an unknown substance at officers.
Whisman told the TV station that two officers had to have Narcan administered, and they were transported to Plateau Medical.
Fridley said no shots were fired during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Steve Keenan
