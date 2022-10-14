Oceana has been awarded $2 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funding for phase two of the town's ongoing water project.
The project will include a new tank at Lynco, new water lines from the bridge along W.Va. 85 to Cow Creek, as well as upgrades to the water treatment plant, Mayor Tom Evans said when the project was recommended for the federal funding in July by Gov. Jim Justice.
Most of the town’s water system was installed over 70 years ago and has deteriorated and is at the end of its useful life, according to officials.
The project will reduce a very high level of water loss, benefiting approximately 1,172 customers, and is in an ARC-designated "Distressed County."
Counties designated as “distressed” by the ARC are classified as the most economically depressed and rank in the worst 10 percent of the nation's counties.
The town provided $150,000 in American Rescue Plan monies, Evans said, which will be used for legal and design costs.
The American Rescue Plan funding is federal money provided in response to the economic downturn created by the Covid-19 pandemic. County and municipal governments must use the federal monies within a certain time frame to fund infrastructure projects – water, sewer, broadband, roads.
Officials hope the two funding sources will leverage additional state and federal dollars for the project and put the town a couple of steps ahead of other communities competing for those same dollars, the mayor noted.
Once the water system has been upgraded in town, future phases will include upgrading the lines in Plastic Hollow as well as adding the Crany community along Rt. 85, which will add another 75 customers to the water system, Evans said.
U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced final approval of the project funding Friday.
“West Virginia continues to benefit from the support ARC provides, and the funding announced today will have real-world impacts on several of our communities,” Capito said.
“Developing sites for future business use, upgrading water systems, and improving local infrastructure are just a few of the direct benefits cities and towns will see, and I’ll continue advocating for critical resources like these as ranking member of the EPW Committee.”
“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s continued investment in revitalizing and strengthening Appalachia is great news for our state and the entire region,” Manchin noted. “The funding announced today will support critical upgrades to West Virginia’s water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as a project to remove and renovate abandoned buildings across the state.
“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these projects for the Mountain State.”
Additional projects awarded ARC funding included the following:
• Oak Hill Sanitary Board: $1,250,000.
• Marshall University Research Corporation: $569,617.
• West Virginia Rural Water Association: $211,692.
