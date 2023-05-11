The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending the town of Oceana in Wyoming County $1.44 million to replace and repair the town’s storm sewer cross connections, sewer main leaks, broken laterals and broken or leaking manholes.
These upgrades are designed to improve operations of the local sewage treatment plant and enhance the Clear Fork Creek’s water quality.
The EPA also has appropriated $1.71 million to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to support statewide efforts to maintain, protect and improve the water quality of rivers, lakes, streams, groundwater and other waterbodies.
“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink, fresh air to breathe and a safe living environment,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing more than $3.1 million in bolstering statewide effort to enhance water quality, as well as supporting critical wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Oceana.”
