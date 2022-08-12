Oceana E-Z Stop opened Friday

E-Z Stop opened in Oceana Friday to a steady stream of customers, offering its wildly popular menu of hot foods, convenience store items, and gasoline and diesel products.
“We opened at 5 this morning,” said Richie Walker, general manager, joking that they're “throwing away the key.”
The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, Walker noted.
The new convenience store provides food for people on the go – including E-Z Stop's signature pepperoni rolls, biscuits, and chicken – among numerous other menu items and daily specials.
“A place where service is given and hospitality is felt,” Richie Walker, general manager, emphasized of the E-Z Stop stores.
“We've had a lot of people ask us when we were coming to Oceana,” said co-owner Mike Muscari, adding they believed the timing was right.
“We have a good brand, a well-known brand in Wyoming County,” Muscari said.
“We strive for consistency between all our stores,” he said.
Oceana is the sixth store in the countywide chain, Walker said, all owned by Muscari, Sam “Doc” Muscari Sr., and Jeff Halsey.
Bud was the first store, followed by Brenton, Pineville, Jesse, and Oceana. The Brenton store added a hardware store that also includes everything from hardware to sporting goods to lumber, Walker explained.
Both doctors, the Muscaris are also co-owners of Family Healthcare Associates, with clinics across southern West Virginia.
Halsey also owns Pineville Furniture and Appliance Company.
All are family-operated and community-minded businesses.
Walker credits the success of the stores to the owners as well as the 68 people employed by the chain.
“These guys (the owners) keep investing in Wyoming County,” Walker said.
“And our people are just unbelievable,” he said. “They are the best.”
Employees are trained using Walker's “three A's,” including availability to serve customers, ability, and, the most important, attitude.
Being part of the community is important to Walker and the owners.
Annual $1,000 scholarships are provided to graduates at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools.
“We've done that for several years now,” Walker said.
“Yesterday, we fed all the businesses in town.
“Community means common unity. We are involved in the community,” Walker said.
“We want everyone (community businesses) to do well, then we all do well,” Muscari emphasized. “We really think this is going to be a very good place.”
Phone the store at 304-682-3216 or the cafe at 304-682-3213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.