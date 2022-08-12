Oceana E-Z Stop opened Friday

Mary Catherine Brooks/The Wyoming County ReportE-Z Stop opened in Oceana Friday to a steady stream of customers, offering its wildly popular menu of hot foods and daily specials, convenience store items, along with gasoline and diesel products. Pictured, from left, are co-owner Sam “Doc” Muscari Sr., general manager Richie Walker, and co-owner Mike Muscari; not pictured, co-owner Jeff Halsey.