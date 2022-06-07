TROY, Ala. — Carsyn Harris of Oak Hill has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the spring semester/Term 4 of the 2021/2022 academic year.
The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.