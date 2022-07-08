Felony charges were lodged against two Fayette County men on Friday, July 8.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Glen Jean/Mount Hope area for a minor traffic infraction on Friday. During the encounter, the driver opened the glove compartment to retrieve the vehicle registration and a bag of methamphetamines fell out.
A further search of the vehicle and people yielded a scale, a large sum of cash, a large quantity of suboxone strips (not contained in or with a prescription), and multiple EBT cards in different names of the occupants or associates.
Michael A. Forren, 34, of Oak Hill, and Franklin L. Lambert, 37, of Oak Hill, were both charged with the felony offenses of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II narcotic (methamphetamines), possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III narcotic (soboxone) and conspiracy.
Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Individuals who have any information regarding the incident are urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.