Incumbent Danny Wright was unseated as mayor of Fayette County’s largest municipality on Tuesday as challenger Charles Briscoe was elected as mayor of Oak Hill by an unofficial vote of 588 to 296.
Two candidates vied for the open council at-large seat formerly held by the late Tom Oxley, a longtime public servant. Oxley was a United States Air Force veteran, having served in Japan as a Mandarin Chinese linguist after graduating from Yale University. In Oak Hill, he was a longtime city manager and a member of city council from 2015 until 2013. He also served in high-ranking posts statewide, including as president of the West Virginia Municipal League.
Oxley’s successor as city manager, Bill Hannabass, who retired from that position on July 5, 2022, easily defeated challenger Leonard Bickford by a tally of 577 to 295 for the council-at-large position.
Hannabass served as city manager for 13 1/2 years, served a four-year term on council and worked 1 1/2 years as mayor.
Three council members are elected from both Ward I and Ward II.
In Ward I, the unofficial results are as follows:
Diana Janney — 387;
Roger Evans — 313;
Christa Hodges — 219;
Mike Fox — 168;
Dave Perry — 163; and
Wilbert Lively III — 67.
Unofficially, Ward II results are:
Chris Gill — 246;
Carlos (PJ) Elder Jr. — 171;
Charles A. Smallwood Jr. — 154;
Steve Hayslette — 150; and
Timothy Buskus — 136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.