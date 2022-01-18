EAST PEORIA, Ill. — Garrick Dickinson of Oak Hill has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Illinois Central College.
Dean's List recognition is earned with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99. Congratulations on earning this academic achievement.
