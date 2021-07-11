Randolph A. Blevins of Oak Hill is facing 19 counts of animal cruelty, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Fayette County sheriff's deputies along with Animal Control responded to Blevins' home on Deepwater Mountain Road to conduct a check on a report of possible animal cruelty.
Officers found multiple dogs in extremely poor health and covered in fleas. Nineteen total dogs were collected from the scene by animal control.
After his arrest, Blevins was able to post the $10,000 bond set by a Fayette County magistrate.