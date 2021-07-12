Law enforcement authorities have lodged drug charges against an Oak Hill man as the result of a weekend traffic stop.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Geno Lacavera was arrested for felony possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
A press release from Fridley revealed that a Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy was conducting traffic enforcement on U.S. Rte. 19 in the Glen Jean area on Sunday evening. The deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction, and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of suspected heroin, foil, packaging bags and scales.
Following his arrest, Lacavera awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information about the incident, which remains under investigation, is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.