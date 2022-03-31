The City of Oak Hill is honoring its heroes of the Armed Forces with commemorative banners.
The sponsored banners will be displayed on Main Street and other designated streets in Oak Hill.
Banner notes:
• Applications may be obtained at Oak Hill City Hall or through the online application link at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/0f4d4dae24e148a7bb3cd8cba9ab483a.
• 24-inch x 48-inch banners will be sold for $60 each. The city will furnish a pair of brackets ($65 value) to hang the banners at no expense to the sponsor.
• Payment methods include: 1) check (payable to the City of Oak Hill); 2) money order, debit card or credit card (additional fee for debit/credit cards); or 3) cash.
• The order will be placed after payment is made. Sponsors may purchase an additional banner for personal use.
• Only one banner may be displayed for an individual service member. Service members must have served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines or National Guard.
• If the rank of the service member is unknown, it may be left blank; only the service member’s name will appear on the banner.
• The city will endeavor to protect the banners but is not responsible for lost, damaged or missing banners. Although the banners are paid for by the sponsor, they are the property of the city and will be displayed at the discretion of the city. No additional embellishment of the banners on power poles is permitted.
• The banners are durable and should last several years. The city will determine when the banners are no longer presentable and seek to return the unserviceable banner to the sponsor. The sponsor may order a replacement banner when the original becomes unserviceable.
• The anticipated display period will be July 4 through Veterans Day. The banners will be hung without reserved locations along Main Street and other streets as necessary.
• Banners will be mapped digitally for the public to view, or locations may be obtained from City Hall.
• Photos must be of good quality with reasonable resolution. The service member does not have to be in uniform in the photo. Please remove frames before bringing the image to city hall. Individuals may submit a digital image or visit city hall to have a digital image produced from a photo.
Anyone with questions can contact 304-469-9541 or visit https://oakhillwv.gov.