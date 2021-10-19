An Oak Hill couple is facing felony drug and child neglect charges in Fayette County, as reported in a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley.
According to Fridley, in the late afternoon hours of Monday, Oct. 18, deputies were contacted by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Services (CPS) and asked to assist them at a residence in Collinwood Acres in Oak Hill.
Upon arrival deputies found the floors in the residence to be covered in animal urine and feces and children walking on those floors in their bare feet. In addition to the deplorable conditions of the residence, there was also no running water, illegal narcotics, and other drug paraphernalia inside the residence.
CPS took custody of the children and Fayette County Animal Control took possession of the numerous animals.
Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, simple possession of narcotics, and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both were transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the department's Facebook page, "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.