Oak Hill City Council votes to purchase BB&T building for new city hall

OAK HILL — City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday night in a special meeting to purchase the old BB&T building on Main Street and convert it into a new centrally located city hall.
Voting for the proposal were city council members Dave Perry, Charles Smallwood, Benitez Jackson and Steve Hayslette, while members Christa Hodges, Tom Oxley and Diana Janney cast votes in opposition.
The possibility of a new city hall has been in the discussion stage for several months. Three different options were posed to the council: build a new city hall, remodel the current city hall, or purchase and remodel the BB&T building to convert to city hall.
The building and property, which has been vacant since the bank closed a few years ago, will be bought from Gray Mill Holding LLC, a local entity, for $675,000, Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright said. That purchase will be handled via the bonding route, the mayor noted. Council Tuesday voted to hire Steptoe and Johnson as the bonding agent. The city should be able to take ownership by July, Wright estimated.
Obligations for the bond payments will be met via funds gleaned from an additional one-cent sales tax that will be implemented in the city beginning in July, according to the mayor.
"I think we had a very good, open and honest discussion" from both sides of the issue, said Wright, who called the special meeting at Perry's request. "Both sides made valid points in support of their decision."
Hayslette, who represents Ward II on council, called his decision to vote yes "a no-brainer."
"I think (the building) is a centerpiece of Oak Hill and the downtown area," he said. "City hall would be great there as far as serving the public."
The move will allow more visibility as various types of city business are conducted, he said. Also, the new location should serve to "inject some pride" and cause downtown business owners to want to make improvements of their own.
Oxley, an at-large council member, wasn't as enthusiastic with the project, saying the current city hall is suitable for the city's needs and that the move is unnecessary.
"I always believe before you undertake a (project that will require significant funding)" a key step is to determine "is there a need," he said. "We have a perfectly good city hall.
"We have 15,000 square feet of heated or cooled space, and we've traded that for 5,900 square feet of (similar space)," said Oxley. "We're losing about 60 percent of our square footage, and we're paying $675,000 for it."
Of the discussions during the process that led up to Tuesday's vote, Oxley said, "A lot of those discussions were done with a limited number of city government officials (involved)."
"They say it's going to be a showpiece," he added. "Fayetteville is a very viable town; I can guarantee you not a single tourist is coming to Fayetteville to see their town hall.
"I respect the opinion of not only the other members of council but those who showed up (and voiced their opinion), and I respected and listened (to their ideas). At the same time, I expect them to listen to mine."
Hayslette says he harbors no concerns that the money for the purchase and building refurbishment will be a detriment to the city budget. Citing estimates of revenue in the $750,000 to $1.2 million range being generated annually from the sales tax, he said, "I don't think it's going to be a problem at all. I'm excited. I can't wait. I think it's going to be a great addition. It will make city hall more user-friendly and more accessible to the public."
The current city hall, he said, is a "hodge-podge of offices," adding, "It's a crying shame our mayor doesn't have an office."
All of the speakers from the public who signed up Tuesday spoke in favor of the move to the new digs, said Wright, who indicated his approval of the move from the current city hall, which has been home to city government since 1929.
The city will now initiate the purchasing process, which it estimates will take three to six months to finalize.
Costs to be incurred to refit the building to make way for new city offices are still being assessed, Wright said. The final price tag would depend on different scenarios by which the building space will be allocated and/or used.
An architect who studied the building said projects must be undertaken, in the least, which will address Americans with Disabilities Acts (ADA) compliance issues in some bathrooms, as well as creating a fire escape from the second floor.
"We've had tremendous public support," said Wright. "It's an anchor to the downtown.
"I think it's a building that reflects Oak Hill."
