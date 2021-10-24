When Fayetteville resident Janette Woodrum is in Oak Hill, she drives past 107 Burkholder St. and smiles.
The yard is alive with color and greenery and with each season’s offering of flora and decorations, thanks to the daily attention of homeowner Matthew Harris.
“If you drive by his home, it is amazing,” described Woodrum. “There is a plant in every spot that has dirt.
“My family makes regular trips to Oak Hill, and, every time we go, our car ‘automatically’ turns onto Burkholder,” said Woodrum.
“Each time, there is something amazing to look at. We drive by and admire.
“Drive by and see for yourself,” she urged. “It’s nice to see a smile instead of sadness.”
Harris’ meticulously landscaped yard is a work of art.
Hydrangeas, begonias and ornamental grasses covered most of the space on Thursday. The plants are arranged with pumpkins, fodder shocks and some Halloween decorations, in keeping with the season.
The yard inside and in front of a white picket fence has received Harris’ careful attention. Hanging baskets offer vibrant color at the porch.
Landscaping is a daily ritual for Harris, who works at Casto’s Greenhouse in Fayetteville during the growing season. He said he enjoys his job so much that it does not seem like work.
“When I got offered that job out there, that’s kind of what really got me to be able to do what I love,” said Harris, whose parents, Karen Wise and Mark Shott, both of Oak Hill, had once owned a greenhouse. “I was doing what I loved for a living, and, then, when I came home from work, it’s not really work.
“I would go out there and tend to all the flowers out there, then I would come back to my house and do my plant work in the yard, all evening, until it was dark.
“It was always rewarding,” he explained. “It was so rewarding.
“When you plant something, you water it, you fertilize it, then it grows and grows and grows, and it’s always a rewarding thing.”
He said he started his hobby of landscaping in 2018, after watching videos posted by Laura LeBoutillier, an Oregon-based internet sensation who makes “Garden Answer” advice videos.
His husband, Michael Harris, has encouraged his hobby of landscaping and gardening, too, he said.
“We moved here in 2015, and I didn’t really get into the landscaping, gardening stuff until it was 2018, when I first started doing a big thing with plants,” said Harris. “I started doing the front and back, and 2019 was my year I went really crazy, I guess, and went all out and experimented with all kinds of different things.
“And last year, it was absolutely the best year I had had with them,” he said. “This year was pretty, but it wasn’t as pretty as last year’s.”
He plants and decorates throughout the year, changing the plants and flowers and trimmings with the passing seasons.
The seasonal array of colorful blooms, eye-catching grasses and decorations catches the eyes of those who drive or walk by Harris’ home.
“I try to get a game plan of what I’m wanting to do for the growing season,” he said. “We start at the greenhouse in February.
“Once I see what we get in, and what we’re going to have, I kind of write out a plan, I guess you could say.”
Maintaining the yard is a calling and takes time and dedication.
“I get up and water usually at 7 or 7:30 a.m.,” he said. “I’m outside every morning, watering everything.
“It takes me to about 9 a.m. Instead of morning coffee for me, it’s ‘Get out in the garden and soak in the morning.’ That’s how I start my day.”
The response from passersby and neighbors motivates Harris on the rare days that he has to push himself to water and tend to the plants. It is not unusual for motorists to look at his yard or for those walking past his yard to thank him for the joy that his landscaping brings to their day.
Harris has found that the happiness he sees on others’ faces as they look at his landscaping is a powerful inspiration. Bringing joy to others has become a key part of his landscaping work.
“Sometimes, you get so tired,” he explained. “But you can’t really give it a break because, if you go one day without watering them, consistently, and tending to them, it can really make a difference in how they’re going to perform.
“When you have somebody stop by and drive by your house all the time, it’s just something that makes you smile. You’re like, ‘I can bring a smile to somebody’s face, just by being in my yard and just by planting flowers.’
“When I found out that people love what I do, and that they look forward to a season change, or they look foward to seeing what I’ve done to the house with the different holidays or seasons or flowers, it’s just such a humbling feeling to know that somebody enjoys what you do, so much.
“I probably wouldn’t do it so much if I didn’t know that so many people enjoyed it. On a bad day, I can think, when I’m doing this, that I can bring a smile to somebody’s face.”
He said he was weeding flowers recently when a stranger stopped her car to thank him and to tell them that she looks forward to seeing his yard when she leaves for work every morning.
“If that can bring a smile to somebody’s face, especially in today’s world, and what goes on today, that’s worth it to me, to bring some sort of happiness to somebody when they’re just driving to work.
“When you have people that are so kind, I do it for the smiles and joy for other people.
“Their enjoyment of it gets me through the tough times that I have going on in my own life — just a smile when I see somebody smiling.”
He said his favorite perennial, which is a plant that blooms every year, is hydrangea. They are versatile and can be used for a formal garden or a cottage style, which is airy and whimsical.
“I don’t stick with one certain type of certain style, when it comes to plants,” he said. “Whatever I think is pretty, I throw in there.”
His preferred annual flower is the begonia.
Harris’ landscaping and decorating skills have caught the eye of business managers and homeowners, and they often call Harris to decorate for them at Christmas or other holidays and seasons. Eventually, he said, he would like to start a business.
Until then, Harris enjoys soaking up the mornings and caring for his plants.
“I enjoy it, myself, but I really do it for other people to enjoy,” he said. “Just to be able to share the talent with other people who enjoy it, and to bring the smiles to people’s faces.”