The American Psychological Association reports anxiety is the top presenting concern among college students at 42 percent, followed by depression at 36 percent, and relationship problems following close behind.
Ninety-five percent of college counseling center directors surveyed said the number of students with significant psychological problems is a growing concern in their center or on campus. In response to that, officials at both WVU Tech and Concord University are working to provide more mental health services for students than ever before.
Mary Hoke, MSW, LCSW, the director of Counseling and Wellness Programs at WVU Tech in Beckley, said she sees several different themes among students who use the counseling services, which are 100 percent free to students.
“Anxiety and stress-related issues are a big thing, whether it be just transitioning from home to here, or just being on their own for the first time,” Hoke said. “Of course depression is another issue we deal with a lot, and there’s also issues with time management skills.”
When students are at home with mom and dad, almost everything is scheduled for them, she said, and now they’re dealing with those things on their own.
“That can get difficult and overwhelming for them,” Hoke added.
Although college students are facing more mental health-related issues than ever before, WVU Tech students have a multitude of services available to them.
Hoke offers individual counseling services to any student who wants to take part, but she also conducts outreach on campus for other things, too, such as sexual assault or domestic violence.
“If they see me out, taking part in social events on campus and doing things with the students, they’ll see me as a friendly place, a person of comfort. Just someone they can talk to,” she said.
WVU Tech also offers a 24-hour counseling line, meaning a licensed counselor is always available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hoke said this was something unique to the WVU system, and it’s something they’re proud to offer.
WVU Tech is also currently offering tele-psych services, where students can meet in Hoke’s office and have a tele-conference with a psychiatrist in Morgantown.
“This is something we just started this year,” she said. “The best part is, it’s all free of charge.”
WVU Tech’s Dean of Students Rich Carpinelli said from an umbrella point of view, looking at all students on campus, providing an appropriate level of counseling services to WVU Tech’s students is a retention issue.
“It’s a way for us to help students to be successful the best possible way they can,” Carpinelli said. “Doing more outreach with the students and talking with them more about mental health and the importance of it has really opened up doors for the students by allowing them to know they may need to acquire these services at some point during their college career.”
Numbers of students who seek counseling services at WVU Tech are climbing year after year, Carpinelli said, and within the last three years those numbers have almost doubled.
He said WVU Tech officials are finding the demand is going to pass their capacity soon.
“So, we’re going to have to look very carefully at adding even more counseling services in the future, and what those services should look like,” he said.
Why did it take so long for the topic of mental health to become more prominent? Hoke said the stigma behind mental health has only just begun to be lifted, and in southern West Virginia particularly, some stigma still remains.
“It may be starting to shift, but it’s also become more prominent among those in Generation Z, because the technology in this era has caused a rift,” Hoke said.
“Generation Z” is the demographic cohort succeeding the Millennials, who are now in college.
“Because of the technology, so many students don’t have the inter-personal skills like others used to have,” Hoke said. “Students today may be a little more socially awkward, and they have this skewed perception of what they think their life is supposed to be like by comparison.
“People are on Instagram and Snapchat and see everyone happy all the time, and they don’t understand why they’re not happy all the time. I said to a student the other day — ‘Do you go home and take pictures when you cry in your room and put it on Instagram?’ Well no, of course they don’t. Students today often feel everyone’s life is perfect but their own.”
Carpinelli agrees with Hoke that students have issues engaging more socially. He feels students may often come to college from a place of isolation, and upon arrival they’re asked to share more with one another and spend more time with one another, which may make them uncomfortable and anxious or cause conflict.
“These issues may sometimes require them to seek a counselor and work through those friendships, romantic relationships and all of that,” he said, “so those issues don’t magnify to a point where it affects the educational success of students.”
Dr. Sarah Beasley, vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at Concord University, explained their school has also recognized taking care of one’s mental health is an important part of the college experience today.
Currently, Concord University has a counseling center on its campus, where one full-time counselor is always available. However, this year the school has also opened up a student health center where, if a student is able to get a referral from a counselor, medications for anxiety or depression can be prescribed.
“One thing we’re really proud of in our counseling center is our mindfulness room,” Beasley said. “It’s a place where students can come and decompress or destress.”
Beasley said the room features hands-on water features, art supplies, puzzles and more, and has been utilized a lot during the current semester.
The school also offers mental health first-aid workshops every fall semester open to all faculty and students, along with a 24/7 suicide prevention hotline.
“We’ve always been trying to help with the resiliency of our students, and we’ve done that by working with a research group out of Stanford University, where we’ve heard from first generation college students and minorities who have said sometimes they feel like they don’t belong on campus, so we’re constantly trying to help with students’ sense of belonging.”
Pushing their students to have a great mindset is something Concord always strives for, Beasley added.
“We want to teach our students it’s OK to fail, and sometimes we learn more from our failures than our successes. It’s how they respond to that failure that helps them to continue to grow and improve.”
