Nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia, according to Gov. Jim Justice, who made the announcement of the grants on Thursday.
The awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.
Gov. Justice set aside $48 million for the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully fund the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, value nurses already practicing in the state and recruit nurses into West Virginia.
The nursing education programs throughout the Register-Herald region that are receiving funding are:
RN programs: Bluefield State College, New River Community & Technical College, Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College, University of Charleston and West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
LPN program: New River Community & Technical College
New programs: BridgeValley Community & Technical College, and Concord University
The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System.