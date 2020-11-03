Nicholas County Sheriff
William Nunley, D…….6,529
Rodney Jamison, R ……. 3,511
County Commissioner
Craig Chapman, R……5,444
Lyle Neal, D….. 4,693
This is 28 of 28 precincts reporting.
William Nunley was reelected Nicholas County sheriff on Tuesday night on a 6,529-3,511 vote.
Nunley, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican candidate Rodney Jamison and said he is excited to continue serving his county.
“I am humbled to say the least that the citizens trust me to do what is best for our county,” Nunley said. “I will give them my 100 percent as always. I believe that we can make our county great if we all work together."
Also in Nicholas County, a new county commissioner is taking a seat. Republican candidate D. Craig Chapman defeated incumbent candidate Lyle Neal in a 5,444-4,693 vote.
“It feels great to have won and gained the confidence of my community,” said Chapman, who currently serves as the chairman for the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Summersville. “Now it’s time to get out of the status quo and start moving our county forward.”
The county will also see a new family court judge as voters elected Harley Stollings to replace current Judge William Dorsey.
Stollings won the seat with 4,305 votes, beating two opponents, Scott Stanton with 3,660 votes and Jennifer Grindo with 1,774 votes.
“I have been in private practice for 34 years, and I have been wanting to return to public service,” Stollings said. “I will be conscientious, objective, and give sides a fair hearing under the law.
Asked if he had changes in mind, he said, “I need some time to evaluate the existing procedures and systems before I can start making changes.”