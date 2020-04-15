Charleston – At least 11 nursing homes in West Virginia have confirmed cases of COVID-19, Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said Wednesday.
During a virtual COVID–19 briefing Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that more positive cases were detected at two nursing homes in the state.
Justice said one new case had been detected at nursing home in Kanawha County, and one new case had been detected at a Boone County nursing home. Officials did not report the name of the Boone County nursing home Wednesday.
A news release later Wednesday from the West Virginia National Guard identified Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which is located in St. Albans in Kanawha County, as a nursing home with a confirmed case.
Across the country, nursing homes, which are populated with people with underlying conditions, have been hotspots for the disease.
Marsh did not have available Wednesday evening a list of nursing homes involved.
Among the 11 nursing centers are the Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, Wayne Continuous Care Center in Wayne County, Eastbrook Center in Charleston and Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston.
State officials had indicated, in a news release last week, that nursing homes have lacked personal protective equipment.
“We heard from West Virginia Health Care Association today about their needs for personal protective equipment and the DHHR and National Guard are in contact with them and finding out what those facilities that serve our seniors and others need,” Gov. Justice had said, in a news release last Friday. The West Virginia Health Care Association represents nursing homes.
The National Guard is assisting state and local officials with testing at nursing homes.
According to a news release sent later Wednesday, the National Guard provided "rapid response COVID-19 testing" at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for patients and staff on Wednesday.
Tuesday, the governor reported 36 patients and 30 employees testing positive at a Wayne County nursing home. The previous week, the Guard reported they'd tested 90 people for COVID-19 at the Wayne Continuous Care Center.
On April 6, the Guard reported assisting in testing of more than 150 residents and staff from Eastbrook Center. On April 9, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported the total number of COVID-19 positive patients and staff members at the facility was eight.
DHHR has reported at least two deaths "associated with Sundale Long Term Care." As of March 28, Sundale had 21 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 and eight staff members, according to the Monongalia County Health Department.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported at least one resident of Brookdale Charleston Gardens tested positive.
The Mercury News, a San Jose, Calif., newspaper, has reported that nursing homes were ill-equipped to face COVID-19, with low pay requiring many nursing assistants to work multiple jobs, potentially carrying disease. They also reported that nursing homes are "chronically understaffed facilities whose employees seldom are trained to handle medical emergencies, much less how to put on some of the protective equipment and masks needed to deal with a pandemic."
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones