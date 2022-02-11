Low pay and politics have caused the number of vacancies for certified teachers in West Virginia to nearly double since 2015, school and education officials across the state are reporting, with 41 current vacancies in Raleigh County, according to Superintendent David Price.
In 2015, there were around 600 vacancies statewide, Price reported, compared to 1,196 in 2021, according to recent West Virginia Department of Education statistics.
Price said the loss of teachers who are certified to teach a subject to students has been a trend for several years and that the number of students entering the field of teaching is on the decline as well.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee and Raleigh County Education Association Co-President John Quesenberry said low teacher pay and politically motivated attacks on public education, including burdensome and unnecessary legislation, are chasing teachers from the field.
"It's getting a lot scarier," Quesenberry said Thursday. "We've got a problem recruiting new teachers, attracting them, but also retaining them.
"We're losing them.
"What worries me is that a lot of teachers that feel like it's a calling, rather than a career, those are a lot of the teachers that are leaving, some of the best."
Gov. Jim Justice announced a proposed five percent pay raise for West Virginia teachers in response to the crisis. Teachers in the state make anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 less than educators in contiguous states, but Quesenberry said that most teachers do not enter the field for pay.
"It goes beyond that," he said. "It's the morale of teachers that's worried me.
"That's something Covid has made worse. I would emphasize that we're really struggling getting people to go into the profession, and we're losing some of our top ones at the same time.
"Part of that's economic. Part of it is getting burned out, (with teachers) feeling like all the decisions are made for them or pushed down on them, instead of having the freedom to do what they think will work for the kids in their class."
Teachers are frustrated, he said.
"(It's) a combination of burned-out and feeling helpless that you can't always make a difference or do what you need to do for kids.
"It's not all the money or the (health care)," he said. "That is a big part of anybody's life, but if you feel like you have some control and can make that difference you want to, that goes a long way, and when you don't, I think that's when people feel burned out."
Lee said that public schools are under attack from politicians across the nation. In West Virginia, he said, the latest attack is House Bill 4011, “The Anti-Stereotyping Act.” Sponsored by Republican Del. Chris Pitt, the bill aims to require teachers to publicly post their training and instructional materials related to issues of race, sex and nondiscrimination, along with lesson plans, following a revision, and bans teachers from "embracing stereotypes" about race, sex, religion, national origin or ethnicity.
According to Lee, the bill places a worry on teachers who are leading classroom discussions. Students would be harmed by the bill as a result.
"We strive to teach our students to become critical thinkers," he said. "Part of becoming a critical thinker is that you have to look at both sides of an issue, whether you agree with it or not, and make your decision, based on that.
"If you're forbidden or encouraged to not have these discussions, then we're really handicapping our students.
"The purpose of it is, they don't want anyone teaching anything close to critical race theory, and we don't teach that, anyway. We teach West Virginia standards, devised by West Virginia teachers, and number one, we should be teaching truth," he continued.
"For example, everybody in West Virginia loves Katherine Johnson," he said, referring to the state native and NASA employee whose mathematical calculations led to the first and subsequent space flights.
"But it was 50 years before anybody even knew who Katherine Johnson was.
"Why is that? Because we're not teaching the truth."
Politicians’ attacks on public schools are occurring around the nation, as Republican-controlled legislatures move to thwart schools from adopting “critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.
One Kentucky lawmaker has proposed penalizing teachers and fining schools for controversial speech, and Wisconsin’s governor recently vetoed a bill that would have banned critical race theory.
Attacks on public education since the 20th century in the U.S have traditionally been rooted in racism, according to multiple sources.
The non-profit Southern Education Foundation, which lobbies for legislation to advance education for Black students, reported that in the 1940s, private school enrollment rose by 43 percent in 15 states in the American South, in response to federal desegregation laws. The growth continued from 1950 to 1965 around the nation with desegregation of public schools, but most growth was in the South.
Baptist News Agency, an independent Baptist news agency, reported that The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), which now serves 24,000 schools in 100 countries, formed for similar reasons in 1978, a few years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that private Protestant Bob Jones University would admit Black students or lose tax-exempt status.
Lee said West Virginia lawmakers are moving to control public education because it is so far the one part of the budget that they have not been able to grab.
"It's a plan to take control of public education," said Lee, a Wyoming County native. "It's the last big part of the money they don't have total control over."
Amendment One will appear on the ballot in November. If voters pass Amendment One, current and future lawmakers will be able to reduce the business and inventory tax and to eliminate the property tax on vehicles.
Tax dollars that the county collects on these items amount to a whopping one-third of county budgets, including education.
Raleigh Commissioner Greg Duckworth has noted that the money pays for the county health department, deputies and law enforcement, schools, the jail bill, all of the county's parks, services for senior citizens and the animal shelter, along with other services.
"Parents have to let their elected leaders know this is not the direction they want to take," Lee said. "We have to have more of a voice in who we are electing to make these decisions."
Quesenberry said that the top-down approach to education undermines community. Without community, disrespect and intolerance of others' views begin to thrive, further breaking down local school systems and harming teacher morale.
Rules on instructional time, for example, take away from teachers' discretion in leading team-building sports events or lessons that everyone in the class will need, such as how to sew a button and budget. Those lessons would benefit college, technical and special needs students and could draw students together, but strict rules on instructional time make such classes impossible.
"There should be some standards that we have to have, that we are all responsible for covering 'this material, for teaching these skills,'" said Quesenberry. "But there needs to be some flexibility, also for the different communities, the different groups of students and different interests."
Tribalism, which was exacerbated during the pandemic, has led to intolerance that hurts the local schools, he added.
Price said that the drop in certified teachers started more than five years ago but that West Virginians are only recently taking note.
"This isn't new," he said. "It came about five years ago, and, all of a sudden, people are noticing it now.
"There's a teacher shortage. There's an administrative shortage."
Price noted that there are fewer education graduates in the state.
"You're looking at cohorts of 10 or less," he said, referring to groups of students who enter the state's college education programs and graduate together. "What it boils down to is high school seniors are choosing not to pick education as a career."
Fayette Schools Superintendent Gary Hough on Friday said that his district, which has 30 vacancies, has also felt the lack of teacher applicants and a diminished pool of substitute teachers.
"We would like to have a larger demand to be employed by us," he said. "There's no doubt about it.
"It helps with your selection."
He said his district is training younger teachers to give experience and knowledge.
"We are not attracting as many young people to the college and university programs here in the state," he said. "That's a nationwide issue.
"Education is still a great profession," he added. "I've been doing this 42 years.
"It's really a very rewarding profession," he said. "It's hard work, but it's about the reward."
Price said his district has taken steps to retain teachers and has a new teachers' academy and is providing alternative paths to certification for certified substitute teachers. Dr. Charlotte Hutchens, a retired Raleigh superintendent and current Board of Education member, works with Concord University to increase the number of certified teachers.
Price, who oversees a $130 million budget, said demands on teachers, administrators and school staff have increased drastically since the 1960s, when only about half of students graduated from high school. Schools provide nutrition, transportation, counseling, social services, some medical care and an education. Officers are stationed in many schools to provide police protection.
The make-up of students has changed with the opioid epidemic, too. Price said there are 160 foster children in his district, along with 50 to 75 homeless students, which he believes is a conservative estimate.
"I've been doing this for 39 years, and the last 10 years there has been so much more placed on educators that it's unbelievable," he said. "It would be nice for (policy makers and legislators) to include some boots-on-the-ground educators.
"Teachers know the classroom.
"Teachers are parents, as well," he added. "They are in this, not only as professionals but as a mom or a dad or a grandparent.
"But they're trained in the education part of it, and they want what's best for the child, just like you do."
He said that public education is "the great equalizer" and that the classroom must be a "safe zone from politics."
"People lose sight of what our main thing is," he said. "Keep the main thing, the main thing.
"The main thing is our kids and making sure they get what they need, to be able to have an opportunity to live out their dreams."