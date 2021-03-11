The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is being sanitized, after a number of those in the office have tested positive for Covid, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said Thursday.
Hatfield declined to verify reports that six in the office had received positive tests.
"I would confirm that multiple members of my staff have tested positive," he added. "After receiving multiple reports of positive tests within the last 18 hours, I decided at 6 this morning to shut down in-person operations, with the exception of myself, in order to keep my employees safe and to stop the spread within my office and the potential spread to the community at large.
"I ask that no specific number of cases be cited to avoid privacy concerns and potential inaccuracies."
He said that he has instructed employees to stay home until March 22 and had requested that the entire staff be tested Thursday, regardless of the status of their first and second Covid vaccines and any previous Covid diagnosis.
"The March 22 date will be extended for any individuals with positive results that come in today or hereafter," he said Thursday.