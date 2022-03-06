charleston – The 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition (EXPO) will be held March 23-24 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Attendees can network and learn from a variety of expert exhibitors and other attendees on the billions of dollars in new West Virginia projects.
The opening keynote session will be held at 9 a.m, Wednesday, March 23, and will feature West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael, representatives from Nucor Corp., and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, who will discuss economic development opportunities coming to the state.
EXPO’s panel session, being held Thursday at 9 a.m. will feature West Virginia’s department secretaries and leaders who will discuss the $7 billion the state is set to receive from the historic infrastructure bill. Among others, speakers will include Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin.
lll
charleston, w.va.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has reopened applications for specialty crop block grants.
The WVDA anticipates West Virginia will receive approximately $170,000 from which multiple grants will be awarded. Applications are due March 23, 2022.
The Specialty Crop Block Grants Program is funded by the USDA and administered by the WVDA. Monies must be used to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops within West Virginia.
Grant recipients have two years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.
lll
Richard M. Adams, chairman and CEO of United Bankshares, Inc., recently announced the Board of Directors’ approval of an executive management reorganization to become effective April 1.
Under the reorganization, Adams will become the executive chairman of the board of united. Richard (Rick) Adams, Jr., the current president, will become the chief executive officer and will be joining the United Board of Directors. Adams Jr. will become the 14th CEO in United’s 183-year history. In addition, James “Jim” C. Consagra, Jr., currently COO, will become president.
lll
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners for the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).
Agricultural producers and forest landowners looking to build on conservation efforts can apply for technical and financial assistance through CSP.
West Virginia producers and landowners should apply by March 31, 2022, to be considered for funding in the current cycle.
Special provisions are available for historically underserved producers, which include those considered beginning, socially disadvantaged and limited resource as well as military veterans.
To apply for CSP, contact NRCS at the local USDA Service Center.