Leaders of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and its West Virginia Hive Network are hosting Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at several locations in Raleigh County.
“The Appalachian Regional Commission’s leadership and POWER grant program are instrumental in the development and execution of life-changing community and economic development projects in the New River Gorge region,” said Jina Belcher, executive director of the NRGRDA. “We are honored to welcome home Gayle Manchin, a proud Beckley native, to see the significant initiatives we have under way to create jobs, offer new services, and improve the quality of life here.”
On the schedule are a tour of the WV Hive Network office and business hub at 205 S. Kanawha St., a visit to the future Fruits of Labor location at 313 Neville St., a working lunch with representatives of the city at Historic Black Knight at 2400 S. Kanawha St. and a tour of Raleigh County Memorial Airport and an overview of expansion at 176 Airport Circle.