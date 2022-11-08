The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and WVU College of Business and Economics will be addressing the forecast economic climate in the New River Gorge Region and hear from economic development professionals and NRGRDA representatives on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Beckley.
Dr. John Deskins, director of the WVU Bureau of Business & Economic Research, will deliver highlights of the regional economic analysis and outlook report that he and his WVU team put together each year.
Also slated for the summit, NRGRDA Executive Director Jina Belcher and Andrew Davis, director of strategic redevelopment at NRGRDA, will give a presentation on quality of place.
Melanie Seiler, executive director of Active Southern West Virginia, will give a workplace wellness presentation.
Judy Moore, deputy director of NRGRDA, will talk about the work that the WV Hive Network has produced in the last year, and Peyton Ballard, managing director of Country Roads Angel Network, will give a presentation on his team’s work as well.
Also on the agenda, reports on regional, statewide and multi-state initiatives will be made by Jenna Grayson, director, business retention and expansion, NRGRDA; Allison Smith, grants and impact manager, NRGRDA; Moore; and Danny Twilley, West Virginia University Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
