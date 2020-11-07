New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Joe Brouse won't be in that position at NRGRDA in December but plans to stay in Beckley, he said Friday.
For the past five years, Brouse has led NRGRDA, which promotes economic growth in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas counties.
He said that his contract was not renewed by the NRGRDA board of directors but that he believes his work at NRGRDA will set a positive path forward for the next director.
"I set us on the right direction with our strategic plan, which looked at what we were lacking in sites and why we were not getting businesses from the outside," said Brouse. "We laid the groundwork for that type of change."
Brouse has been with NRGRDA for the past five years. During that time, NRGRDA deployed "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in loans to small businesses in the region, particularly during the Covid pandemic.
He counts the establishment of HIVE, a business incubation program, and growth of the Country Roads Angel Network, a web of "angel" lenders who invest upstart capital in deserving small businesses, among the most satisfying projects during his tenure.
"I don't want to leave a job even a quarter or half done, but I think we got pointed in the right direction," said Brouse.
Brouse will be available to assist the organization as needed, both during and after the transition of leadership.
"I wish the organization nothing but success," Brouse said. "I think it's really the model for the state, and other areas of the state, to follow."
Rob Rappold, NRGRDA chair, said Friday that the board has appointed Jina Belcher as interim executive director of the organization.
"We wish Joe well in his future endeavors and thank him for his service as NRGRDA director," said Rappold.
A lifelong Beckley resident, Brouse said he plans to continue moving southern West Virginia toward prosperity and development in his next venture.
"I'm committed to this place," he said. "I want to give back.
"It's one of the most beautiful places in the country."