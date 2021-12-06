The fire in the New River Gorge, which has consumed the efforts of roughly 30 firefighters from a number of states for a week, is 100 percent contained as of Monday morning.
“Containment is at 100 percent, (and) fire size is holding at 132 acres,” said Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, in a release to media Monday morning
Bieri said having the fire fully contained does not mean that it’s out but that firefighters have fire lines all around the fire and that the fire is no longer expanding.
“There are still some smoldering areas but it is all surrounded by fire line and burned area, so no real way for it to go anywhere,” he said.
The fire is located in an area called Beauty Mountain in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as was initially reported a week ago.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Bieri said the additional crews that were called in from surrounding states to assist with the fire were released following their shifts Sunday night.
Local NPS firefighter will continue to remain on the scene to monitor the fire, Bieri said.