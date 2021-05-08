On Saturday, May 15, Fayette Station Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 to 10 a.m. from the intersection of Lansing Loop and CR 82/Fayette Station Road. Anyone wanting to set a river shuttle at Fayette Station or Teays will need to do so by 6 a.m. or after 10 a.m.
During the road closure, climbers can access Bridge Buttress by parking and walking from Burnwood Day Use Area.
Chestnut Burg Road will be one lane from 7:30 to 10 a.m. from the intersection of Chestnut Burg and Ames Heights Road to the first entrance at Adventures on the Gorge. Traffic in the area should expect delays.