Just a day into the annual legislative session, West Virginia lawmakers started moving a bill that would ban abortions at 15 weeks, just like a Mississippi law under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This bill is very similar to the Mississippi law. In fact, I think it almost mirrors it perfectly, other than it just gets placed in our state code rather than the Mississippi state code,” acknowledged Delegate Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette. “Why do it now? Why now? I think it’s never the wrong time to do the right thing.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/01/13/not-waiting-for-a-supreme-court-ruling-house-quickly-moves-to-consider-15-week-abortion-ban/