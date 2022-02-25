Nosin' and Shoppin' offers unique items

Mary Catherine Brooks/The Wyoming County ReportAaron and Rachel Cook offer unique gifts, select home furnishings, seasonal items, among numerous other offerings in Nosin' and Shoppin' on Main Street in Pineville. Nosin' and Shoppin' is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; phone 304-732-1101.