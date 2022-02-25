Nosin' and Shoppin' offers unique items

PINEVILLE – While a lot of businesses were closing their doors as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked into high gear, Rachel and Aaron Cook decided to open Nosin' and Shoppin' in their home.
With Aaron laid off from his railroad job, the two used their stimulus money to begin the new business.
They used live social media events and a website to showcase inventory. Customers came to their home to pick up purchases, or Aaron made deliveries, or the items were shipped to customers, Rachel explained.
In addition to the home décor items, that inventory now includes select home furnishings, garden flags and accessories, silk floral arrangements, jewelry, among other pieces.
A lot of the items now offered have been suggested by customers, Rachel noted.
The business continued to grow until it had almost taken over their home, she said. Then a building came open on Main Street, within walking distance of their home, and Rachel believes it was meant to be.
Now located at 125 Main Street, just up from the post office, the Cooks' inventory is showcased in a large, brightly decorated storefront, featuring seasonal items, balloons, as well as classic gift items.
“We don't do anything with live flowers,” Rachel said.
“We decorate for weddings and we are starting to do home decorating.”
The two also offer customer assistance that goes beyond the personal touch. For example, if a customer purchases items to be hung on the wall but is uncertain about how to arrange them, the Cooks will take down everything on the store wall and show the customer just how to arrange the items.
For those looking for a gift for one of their regular customers, Rachel can make suggestions, knowing what that regular customer has previously purchased and what the customer would enjoy.
One of their most popular items is the five-foot Big Foot metal silhouette, which are popping up all over the area.
Both Aaron and Rachel are also enjoying the social aspects of the business and building relationships with their customers, she said.
They are also enthusiastic participants of Pineville's downtown revitalization, taking part in Main Street seasonal decorating projects and holiday events.
“We all have a good relationship with each other,” Rachel said of the town's businesses. “And we will recommend other businesses to our customers. We don't feel like we're competing with each other; we're all helping each other.”
That keeps the money in Pineville, Aaron noted.
Rachel suggested merchants stay open late on Friday, and now shopkeepers are open until 8 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. She believes “First Fridays” will become more popular as the days grow longer and warmer.
The two still sometimes use social media and are seeing customers from across southern West Virginia come to the shop, who can't believe the unique offerings in a small town shop.
Additionally, the couple's four children are helping in the growing business along with both their mothers.
“Our mothers are a huge help,” she emphasized.
Nosin' and Shoppin' is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; phone 304-732-1101.