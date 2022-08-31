A nonprofit in West Virginia that supports healthy offerings in communities held a gathering Wednesday at a Fayette County farm in the hopes of connecting people with healthy resources as well as finding out what healthy options may be lacking.
Brittney Barlett, executive director of the non-profit called Try This West Virginia, said the ultimate goal of the organization is to knock West Virginia off the worst health lists.
“We're at the top for obesity, cardiac disease, diabetes, and not just for adults, but for youth and, on top of that, we also top a lot of the worst health lists for mental health and substance use disorder,” Barlett said. “... Our projects specifically exist to help folks at the local level find opportunities to increase access to physical activity and healthy eating.”
Wednesday’s gathering took place at the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville. One of the farm’s missions is to increase community access to local healthy food products, which Barlett said goes hand in hand with the work Try This WV is doing.
“New Roots Community Farm is a really exciting venture in Fayette County,” Barlett said. “They really want to be an integral part of the community and plug themselves in as part of the food system in Fayette County to help provide local healthy food.
“They want to really engage with the community and support school systems and restaurants and co-ops and things like that, that are able to get their produce in the hands of local folks who need it.”
Barlett said these gatherings also help inform communities about healthy options that already exist at the local level that community members may not know about.
“We've been trying to host events like these virtually and in person for years in an effort to get communities to identify opportunities they already have to get healthy resources that already exist and also barriers that stand in the way of making that happen,” she said. “It's also an opportunity for them to dream about what they'd like to see for the future. And so just getting folks together to network and brainstorm and inspire each other is really our goal.”
Barlett said Try This WV has also partnered with New Roots to fund a public space on the farm which can be utilized for other community gatherings.
As it stands now, the meeting space only consists of a few picnic tables on a concrete slab, but Barlett said they intend to add some covering to the area as well as a pizza oven.
Barlett said the project is one of 20 that Try This WV has funded in Fayette County since 2014. She said other projects have included working with the Fayette County Farmers Market and assisting with community gardens.
Barlett said their initiative has become even more important since the onset of Covid when having access to healthy food became more challenging.
“Healthy food has definitely been a big challenge,” she said. “Farms are facing difficulties. The cost of everything has risen and so programs that a lot of our partners put on or that we help support that make food free or more affordable ... all of those are in an effort to help still get that produce in the hands of folks who need it, especially under the circumstances.”
By letting communities know what healthy resources are out there, Barlett said she hopes they are not only able to utilize them but also come together to brainstorm new ideas that Try This WV can support.
“We believe that local communities know what they need and should be in charge of what happens in their communities,” she said. “So really, it's also a chance for us to learn about that and let them take the lead in what this meeting can mean to them.”
Each June, Barlett said Try This WV offers mini grants of up to $3,000 to fund projects that make it easier for people to get healthy food or be physically active.
Since 2014, they have awarded more than $750,000 to 341 groups in 51 counties.
To find out more about Try This WV, go to trythiswv.org or contact Barlett at director@trythiswv.com.
