No water during pandemic -- Official: Broken pump system creating health crisis in city of Gary

GARY — When somebody infected with Covid-19 doesn’t have access to clean water, a city water system’s breakdown turns what is normally a serious inconvenience into a health crisis.
City of Gary residents have been going into creeks to get the water they need to flush toilets and going to city hall to get donated bottled water and water from West Virginia National Guard and City of Welch Public Works tankers since a pump breakdown stopped service earlier this week.
Inside city hall, City Treasurer Tracy Allison was keeping track of records. Long rows made of 1-gallon water jugs were standing nearby. Much of the water was contributed by businesses such as Goodson’s Grocery Store and Sam’s Club and civic organizations including sororities and fraternities. The bottled water has helped the 563 customers who are without service.
“Right now we’re currently in a health crisis due to the water outage,” Allison said.
Several businesses and entities providing health care services have been impacted.
“We have our McDowell (County) Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, we have the Tug River Clinic, and then we have the Wilco Health Clinic,” she said. “So these places are affected with having no water. So like I said, we have a health crisis because of this pandemic with Covid-19 and not being able to have sanitation. So we do need the water so people can have the proper sanitation. With the outage and the lack of water, we have a health crisis right now.”
The water outage started Tuesday morning when a pump at a deep well called Grapevine, in nearby Wilco, had “seized up,” Allison said. The well water goes to the city’s plant for treatment. Gary customers felt the loss of water first, but tanks serving other customers started running dry as the week progressed.
“So as of Wednesday, nobody in our town had water,” she recalled.
City officials have been speaking with leaders on the state and national level including Gov. Jim Justice and local delegates about the ongoing water crisis.
“They are trying to help. They are reaching out to other places to see what they can get expedited for us,” Allison said.
A new water pump could cost “$25,000 on up,” she added. “We do have a four-pump, but we have that one that is out.”
All four pumps are needed to keep water flowing, she said.
About four Gary-area residents are isolating because of the coronavirus, said one person who once lived in the city.
“It is a community health crisis,” former Gary resident Dassa Giles of Bluefield said as more people arrived for water. “The CDC and medical professionals and scientists tell us to wash our hands and we have no clean source of water to do so. Regardless, that the pump is out, this is a community health crisis in Gary, W.Va., and we have three medical facilities that are directly impacted.”
Facilities impacted by loss of water include the McDowell County Health Department, the McDowell County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the Tug River Health Association. To serve patients and keep operating, the health facilities have been bringing in water from other sources.
Representatives of the nursing home were not immediately available. Jenny Cole, CFO of the Tug River clinic, said water was being transported to their facility.
“It’s been working out OK,” she said as the clinic was closing for the day.
McDowell County Commission President Cecil Patterson said, “The first thing was when we were alerted there wasn’t any water here. We (Patterson’s business) have a small job here at Gary, W.Va., so we checked with the mayor and sent him to the EDA (Economic Development Authority). The county itself as everybody knows is on hard times with the shortfall of tax revenue. We have a few dollars in the coal bed methane money, that’s for infrastructure projects that’s given to us by the state. So we told them to go down there and apply for emergency funding for a pump.”
The EDA voted in favor of the project, and the county commission had an emergency meeting Friday to approve it, Patterson said.
“We approved the purchase of the pump,” he stated.
The exact date when a new pump would be available had not been determined Friday.
“We call every day to find out,” Patterson said. “They may have had some problems getting the pump in here.... we’re a local small business. We’re going to bring our crane down here (Saturday) from our jobs to pull the pumps for them and save them a few dollars.”
Mayor Tracy Allison was not available for comment. The former mayor, Larry Barber, who is now city recorder, said he woke up Monday morning and realized that his home had very little water pressure.
“I drove over to city hall to see if we had a leak and they said the pump had completely gone down,” he recalled. “This is when we started this coordinated effort with the mayor and everybody in the city. We’ve been on the phone with Sen. (Joe) Manchin’s office in (Washington) D.C.”
Members of the Gary Volunteer Fire Department have been delivering water in communities impacted by the outage.
“It’s been crazy,” Barber said. “We’ve been through something similar before. We had a couple of pumps go down. We just need to be patient and relaxed and let everybody do their jobs, and hopefully this will be over by next week. We’re just trying to take care of everybody, the elderly first.”
