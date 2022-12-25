beckley, w.va. – ARH Oak Hill Primary Care, a department of Beckley ARH Hospital, recently welcomed Amanda Godfrey, D.O.
Dr. Godfrey, a native of Johnstown, Pa., is no stranger to southern West Virginia, as she graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and completed her family medicine residency at Access Health in Beckley.
She returns to the area after working in family health for nearly a decade in her native Pennsylvania.
“Dr. Godfrey comes to us with several years of primary care experience and has a wealth of knowledge,” said Beckley ARH COO Beau Masterson. “She is not only a great doctor, but she is the type of person we want serving our community. We couldn’t be happier to have her on our team.”
While working in Pennsylvania, Dr. Godfrey said she, her husband Andrew and their 2-year-old son regularly visited Beckley, where she maintained a home.
Dr. Godfrey said she looks forward to growing her practice, caring for generations of area residents.
“I’m happy to be here,” she said, describing the Oak Hill area as welcoming.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Godfrey, contact 304-465-6416.
ARH Oak Hill Primary Care is located at 223 Maple Ave. in Oak Hill.
charleston, w.va.
Eli Baumwell, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV), has been named interim executive director. He will serve in the position until the affiliate’s board of directors hires a permanent replacement.
Baumwell was tapped for the position because of his experience as a leader, Board President Anne Farmer said.
Baumwell, a graduate of Cornell University who has a juris doctorate and a master’s degree in public and international affairs from the University of Pittsburgh, joined the ACLU-WV staff in October 2015. He is not pursuing the permanent executive director position.
morgantown, w.va.
The West Virginia Statewide Technology Conference (WVSTC), which will return to Morgantown from July 19-21, 2023, is accepting presentation proposals from technology professionals across the state.
The WVSTC call for presentations is open for proposals now through Feb. 1, 2023.
The three-day event expects to host hundreds of educators, consultants, administrators, and directors from West Virginia’s K-12, higher education, state and local government, and non-profit sectors.
The conference is coordinated by the West Virginia Network (WVNET).
