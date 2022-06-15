No end in sight to rising gas prices

As gas prices in southern West Virginia continue to set record highs on a near daily basis, experts predict those record highs won’t be going away any time soon.
While the average price per gallon in the northern part of West Virginia has already hit $5, counties in southern West Virginia are still holding on to their sub-$5 prices, but likely not for long.
In Raleigh County, the average price for regular gas was $4.90 a gallon on Wednesday, which is about 20 cents more than it was last week, according to data from AAA.
Nationally, the average price for gas is just over $5 a gallon.
Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager with AAA Blue Grass, said most people are aware that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions have been major contributing factors of price hikes at the pump, but it’s not the only cause.
In fact, Hawkins said an increase in gas prices during the summer months is typical, though not to this extent.
“We're kind of seeing sort of a one-two punch here because we've got increased summer demand and we've got oil prices going up because of what's going on around the globe,” she said. “So you put those two things together, and you're gonna have a very dramatic impact at the pump.”
She added that the type of gasoline sold in the summer is also a more expensive blend than what’s sold in winter.
“The blends that are used in the summer, they cost more to produce because you get less yield per barrel of oil,” Hawkins said. “So even without all this stuff that's going on globally, we normally see those prices go up in the summer, not just because of demand, which is one of the factors, but also because we're using the higher-cost summer blends.”
As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine into its fourth month, Hawkins said the gas price increases are likely to continue as well.
“These world events are not something that's easy to predict but they're predictable in the sense that they are probably not going away real soon,” she said. “So that's why we're probably going to continue to see these fluctuations in oil prices and that's going to continue to play into our prices at the pump, along with this increased demand.”
The cost of a barrel of oil is roughly $120, nearly double the price in August of last year, and is expected to continue to climb, according to AAA.
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at West Virginia University, said news articles he’s read also indicate that the supply of oil has also decreased due to a decline in refinery capacities.
“We don't have the same capacity to refine crude oil into gasoline that we had, because of some issues with some refineries,” Deskins said.
He said he’s also heard that many companies are hesitant to make investments to solve some of these issues due to the growing commitment nationwide to focus more on green energy.
“They fear that the political environment may create more restrictions on the use of fossil fuels five or 10 years down the road, so oil companies are just reluctant to invest to increase capacity,” Deskins said.
In a state that’s worked hard in recent years to brand itself as an outdoor adventure destination, Deskins said the high gas prices are likely to have an impact on the number of tourists the state may see this summer.
“West Virginia is really trying to position itself as a destination for tourists, but a lot of the tourism that we're targeting in West Virginia is, kind of, driving-oriented tourism,” he said. “We're trying to market ourselves to people in Washington, D.C., or Philadelphia or New York or Detroit – places where they can drive for a getaway in the scenic hills of West Virginia. So it might even have a larger impact on us because of the way in which we're marketing tourism, especially driving-based tourism.”
He added that rising gas prices are yet another reason why economists are predicting a recession is on the horizon.
“A lot of economists are placing a fairly high probability on a recession coming up within the next six months or within the next year, and this is one of the reasons why that probability of recession is increasing,” Deskins said.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice said the rising gas prices have yet to impact tourism and that tourists from nearby states are still traveling to West Virginia at normal levels.
Leslie Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Recreation, said she anticipates rising gas prices will likely have some impact on attendance this summer at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine but she’s not sure how much.
She added that it could also be to the city's benefit since the price of admission to the exhibition mine is affordable for a family and there are also ways to enjoy the park without spending a dime.
“Our attraction is still very affordable for a family,” Baker said. “I think people are going to continue to come to their newest discovery West Virginia. I think they're going to come to the park. And I think that some of the less expensive attractions, they're going to avail themselves of, but I think mostly they're going to just take advantage of the beautiful outdoors that we offer for free.”
With the impacts Covid has had on the tourism industry over the past few years, Baker said it would be hard to judge if gas prices are already impacting tourism at the park.
However, she did add that when she’s had an opportunity to walk through the parking lot, she saw several cars with out-of-state plates.
— Charles Owens of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and The Associated Press contributed to the article.