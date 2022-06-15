No date in sight for Black Knight pool

The opening date for Beckley’s second pool remains up in the air as the city waits for word from the pool management company it paid $130,000 to have both pools open by Memorial Day.
Leslie Baker, director of Beckley Parks and Recreation, said she has reached out to USA Pools to inquire about an opening date for the Historic Black Knight pool but has yet to hear back.
“We are holding with the amount of lifeguards that we have and I still have no word from USA Pools on when I can expect Black Knight to open,” Baker said. “I have written them, but I have nothing.”
In April, the Beckley Common Council approved a $130,000 contract with USA Pools/USA Management to manage, staff and operate both New River Park and Historic Black Knight swimming facilities from May 28 to Sept. 5.
USA Pools is a national company that supplies lifeguards and manages pools around the country.
Because of a shortage of lifeguards, which is occurring countrywide, the pool at New River Park opened a week later than scheduled and an opening date for the Black Knight pool has yet to be set in stone.
The shortage in lifeguards is affecting about a third of public pools in the country, according to a National Public Radio article from the beginning of June, which quoted data from the American Lifeguard Association. The shortage is also expected to extend into next year, the article states.
Lifeguard shortage aside, Baker said many other issues are plaguing public pools this year.
In addition to a shortage of lifeguards, Baker said chlorine is also in short supply.
“We managed to pull some strings and get some chlorine in,” she said. “There's a shortage of it nationwide, just like there is baby formula, I guess. We got enough in to last us, but chlorine goes very quickly in a pool that large with that many people in it.”
Baker said the capacity of the New River pool is 500 people, which is roughly what they’re seeing on opening days.
“We're the only pool in town,” she said. “We're getting a lot of people from Fayette County and from Mercer County ... And on days like today, I am actually very surprised we weren't at capacity by like 2 o'clock.”
The pool at Fayette County Park has been closed for roughly a week as crews work to repair a leak at the bottom of the pool. This has increased attendance at the New River pool, Baker said.
She added that many pools in the area, which were closed for some time due to Covid, are also running into issues with equipment.
At New River, Baker said the pool had to close for a short time after opening day because of a pump malfunction.
Baker said the pool also had to institute a new swimming rule, following opening day, after lifeguards had to jump in multiple times to save inexperienced swimmers.
Anyone under 48 inches must now pass a swimming test before being allowed in the water.
“We've had a few people balk at it and then we explain to them, ‘Well, that's fine. If you don't want to take the swim test, you must stay in the water with them, or they must have a life jacket on,’” Baker said.
She added that once the rule is explained, most adults understand that the rule is only in place to ensure the safety of younger inexperienced swimmers.
Despite the many road bumps the city has faced over the years and still faces in regard to opening the pools, Baker said she feels that people are appreciative to have this opportunity this summer.
“I think that people are appreciative of the fact that we really persevered and tried our hardest and got these lifeguards so that we could be open,” she said. “It's an essential part of summertime in any city, and we're fortunate enough that we still have the resources that we can do it.”