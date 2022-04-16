BLUEFIELD — Bluefield city officials are considering the idea of allowing limited ATV traffic, but it’s illegal unless the ATVs are completely street legal, the city’s chief of police said Friday.
Bluefield’s City Board recently discussed the possibility of allowing limited ATV traffic within the city. A bill passed in 2020 allows the use of street-legal vehicles like ATVs and UTVs to be used on roadways (except interstates) for up to 20 miles.
In order to ride ATVs on city streets, owners need to obtain a valid registration card and a certificate of insurance as well as a license plate issued by the DMV.
Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department said Friday that it is illegal to ride ATVs, side-by-sides or off-road vehicles on the city streets unless they are completely street legal. They must meet the same requirements as cars and trucks.
“Which means valid registration, valid inspection sticker, valid insurance as well as possessing a valid driver’s license. It would be the same as your vehicle,” Dillow said. “And we will be heavily citing and towing, impounding, these vehicles. We will be impounding them just as we would any other illegal vehicle.”
Illegal ATVs being ridden on the city’s streets have become a problem ever since news about the proposal to allow limited ATV traffic appeared in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and other local media, Dillow said.
“The last two days, I’ve seen more than I can count,” Dillow stated. “I passed three on Bland Street (Friday). It’s become a real problem within a week.”
“It is not legal,” he said of riding ATVs that are not street legal in the city. “It is completely illegal to do this at this time.”
