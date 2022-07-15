Nissman to be honored at Carnegie annual fundraiser

Pianist Barbara Nissman will be honored at the Fantasy in Bowties & Boas, as the popular Carnegie Hall fundraiser returns.
The event will take place Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in Colonial Hall at The Greenbrier. Tickets are $195 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,950.
Honoree Barbara Nissman is a generous supporter of Carnegie Hall, donating her time and talents with numerous performances over the year. The Steinway Artist’s ongoing online fundraiser for Carnegie Hall, “Behind the Notes,” continues to generate income. She also has created the Carnegie Classical Series that will be presented in 2023.
Nissman is an American pianist and a Lewisburg resident. She is especially known for her interpretations and performances of the works of Alberto Ginastera and Sergei Prokofiev which feature prominently in her repertoire.
She is also a writer and a producer of a new DVD series, and a guest clinician presenting concerts, master classes and lectures world-wide.
Fantasy Gala guests will enjoy a strolling dinner, two complimentary drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment and live and silent auctions. The Greenbrier is offering Gala guests complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate of $399 for the weekend. Call 877-935-0423 to reserve.
For tickets or more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit the Carnegie Hall box office at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Fantasy sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Development Director Sally Bray at development@carnegiehallwv.org.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives and performing/visual arts programming.
